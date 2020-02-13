Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang’s seal their wedding with a kiss





Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang share a passionate kiss at their wedding reception. The new bride captioned the adorable picture, “So here is my fav one from the party Pic credit: @theglamweddingofficial #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang.”

On Monday, Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang hosted a grand reception and pictures and videos from the wedding reception are being circulated on net. In one of the videos, the new bride is seen dancing her heart out to the tunes of dhol.

Kamya looks gorgeous in a black embellished lehenga choli teamed with sindoor and choora. She is colour co-ordinated in black with Shalabh, who was dressed in black sherwani. The newly married was accompanied by Shalabh’s son Ishaan from his previous marriage.

Earlier, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Kamya Panjabi has said, “I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding. I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means.”?She had also said that it was the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

Television actress Kamya Panjabi gets hitched to boyfriend Shalabh Dang on Tuesday in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple got wedded according to traditional Hindu ceremony. For the special day, the bride looked stunning in a red lehenga. While the groom looked dapper in a golden sherwani with a red stole and golden pagdi.

The wedding was also graced by Kamya’s 10-year-old daughter Aara and Salabh’s son. They had a gala time at their parents’ wedding. The bride arrived at the venue dancing to the tunes of dhol.

Kamya was trolled for getting married for the second time. However, her close friend and actress Kavita Kaushik hits back at the trolls by saying,“@lima418 cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend /soulmate.. for life ! There is life beyond producing children , don’t find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs.” She also said how Kamya’s daughter Aara and Shalabh’s son Ishan “planned most of the celebrations.”