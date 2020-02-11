Kamya Panjabi grooves to the beats of dhol at her wedding reception





On Monday, Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang hosted a grand reception and pictures and videos from the wedding reception are being circulated on net. In one of the videos, the new bride is seen dancing her heart out to the tunes of dhol.

Kamya looks gorgeous in a black embellished lehenga choli teamed with sindoor and choora. She is colour co-ordinated in black with Shalabh, who was dressed in black sherwani. The newly married was accompanied by Shalabh’s son Ishaan from his previous marriage.

Earlier, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Kamya Punjabi has said, “I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding. I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means.”?She had also said that it was the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

Television actress Kamya Panjabi gets hitched to boyfriend Shalabh Dang on Tuesday in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple got wedded according to traditional Hindu ceremony. For the special day, the bride looked stunning in a red lehenga. While the groom looked dapper in a golden sherwani with a red stole and golden pagdi.

Pictures and videos of of Kamya and Shalabh’s wedding are doing the rounds on social media. The wedding was also graced by Kamya’s 10-year-old daughter Aara and Salabh’s son. They had a gala time at their parents’ wedding. The bride arrived at the venue dancing to the tunes of dhol.

After tying the knot with Shalabh on Monday afternoon, Kamya changed her name on Instagram.

“Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial,” she captioned her wedding photos. Pictures of pheras in the mandap is also doing the round on net. The couple looked happy together and smiled throughout the ceremony.

Kamya’s industry friends graced the wedding and they also wished the newly wedded. “So pretty,” wrote Kishwer Merchant. “Congratulations my love,” wrote Sambhavna Seth.

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and got divorced in 2013. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter, Aara together. It is also Shalabh Dang’s second marriage. He has a 10-year-old son Ishan from his first marriage.

Congratulations to Kamya and Shalabh!