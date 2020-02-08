Kamya Panjabi engaged to boyfriend Shalabh Dang in a Gurudwara





Television actress Kamya Panjabi is all set to start a new life. She got engaged to boyfriend Shalabh Dang in a Gurudwara. The actress shared pictures and videos from her close-knit engagement. The ceremony was held in the presence of close family members. Kamya's ten-year-old daughter was also present at the event.

A picture showed Shalabh went down on one knee to propose Kamya and she can’t stop blushing.

For the engagement ceremony, Kamya wore a beautiful yellow and black sharara set while Shalabh donned a royal blue kurta with white pyjama, teamed with a blue Nehru jacket. The wedding will take place tomorrow.

Several pictures of the engagement were shared on Instagram, Kamya wrote in caption, “#shubhmangalkasha #sagai @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang.”

Another picture showed Kamya Panjabi flaunting her big engagement ring.

Kamya confirms it’s going to be a grand celebration with her close friends and family.

“I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding,” quips the 40-year-old actor.

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and got divorced in 2013. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter, Aara together. It is also Shalabh Dang’s second marriage. He has a 10-year-old son Ishan from his first marriage.

The actress said that after meeting Shalabh, her life changed. “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushes Kamya, adding she wishes to spend another 40 years with Shalabh. “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”, quips Kamya.

“When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asks.

“We all have our own identity, dignity, and self-respect. We all celebrate Women’s Day, and then also we look at a divorced woman in such light. Till the time people aren’t going to change their thinking, there is no point celebrating women’s achievements and calling ourself progressive,” she says.





