Kamal Haasan undergoes successful leg surgery





Southern star Kamal Haasan has successfully undergone leg surgery at a hospital in Chennai this morning. He is doing fine and is likely to get discharged in four-five days. He was operated atSri Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai.

Daughter and actress Shruti Haasan shared an update on her father’s health on Twitter,"We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!"

“The doctors, attendees, and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always. A heartfelt Thank You from us for all your prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of your speedy recovery!" the 34-year-old actor wrote.

Kamal Haasan has been travelling a lot due to extensive for the upcoming election.

“Due to an accident a few years back, I had undergone a surgery on my leg. In continuation to that surgery, I was required to undergo a follow up surgery. The doctors had advised me to take rest till then. I undertook my professional and political responsibilities superseding the advise given, to enable me to reach out to my brothers and sisters," the actor turned politician shared on the microblogging site in Tamil and English - read.

Wishing the actor, a speedy recovery!