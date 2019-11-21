Kamal Haasan to undergo surgery tomorrow





Southern superstar turned politician Kamal Hassan to undergo surgery to remove the implant which was placed in his leg in 2016. In 2016, the veteran actor had a surgery after he suffered a nasty fall from 18 feet at his Chennai office. During the surgery, an implant was placed in his leg. The surgical procedure is scheduled to take place tomorrow to remove the implant.



According to the press statement, Kamal Haasan will get admitted to a private hospital on November 22 for the transplant removal. "Due to his very busy schedule in political and film commitments, there had been a postponement in the removal of the implant. Furthermore, he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup," the statement read.

In an earlier interview to Deccan Chronicle, Kamal Haasan said, "I fell a good 18 feet from my favourite corner of my office, which I had been using to brood and ruminate for many years. The floor simply collapsed under me, and just caved in!"