Kalki Koechlin shares picture of her baby bump from photoshoot





Kalki Koechlin, who is pregnant with her first child from partner Guy Hershberg, gave us a glimpse of her baby bump from her latest magazine photoshoot. The ‘Dev D’ actor looked stunning in the image and proudly showed her baby bump.

Kalki posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, “I also think that objects and ideas can be beautiful, so why restrict it to just physicality? #nodigitaldistortion.” The expected mommy wore an off-white top and looks at the camera with a side gaze.

Radhika Apte dropped a heart emoji to the post. A fan wrote, “You are so gorgeous.” Another commented, “This is just an amazing picture!!! Love it!!” One more fan wrote, “That glow!”

Kalki posted another picture from the magazine photoshoot along with her quote, “It took me a while to realise that my identity is Indian, and the colour of my skin doesn’t matter.”

Revealing her pregnancy, Kalki said that she is already feeling the change in her and that the pregnancy has made her more patient.

"I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward," she said.

The 35-year-old further revealed that she plans to give birth to her baby via water delivery. Preparing for her water delivery, Kalki Koechlin has already started preparing for it. Kalki is now spending time listening to Guy's music - who is a pianist, going for walks with him and doing yoga. She has also reduced the use of mobile phones.

On the work front, the actress is frequently seen in a number of web series like 'Sacred Games 2' and 'Made in Heaven'.