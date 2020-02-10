Kalki Koechlin shares first picture of daughter Sappho





Kalki Koechlin shared first picture of their daughter Sappho. The ‘Dev D’ actress welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on 7th February. On Sunday, Kalki has announced the news of their baby’s birth with a heartfelt post.

Sharing an imprint of a person’s feet, Kalki wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she wrote.

She also urged her fans to spread love. “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. ‘Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves’ Sappho circa 600BC,” she added.

The 35-year-old delivered her baby via water delivery method.

Earlier, Kalki revealed in an interview that it is an unplanned pregnancy and she had no plan to marry Guy anytime soon.

“This pregnancy was unexpected. We thought we would have a child in around two years but since it happened earlier, we don’t want that to be the pressure to get married. When we feel the time is right, we will decide. Marriage for me is only for practical purposes like in terms of registering it for the sake of the child, for the schooling. I’m not too keen on it from a religious perspective. Neither of our families are pressurising us,” she said.

Revealing her pregnancy, Kalki said that she is already feeling the change in her and that the pregnancy has made her more patient.

"I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward," she said.