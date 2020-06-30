Kalki Koechlin shares adorable pic of daughter Sappho





Kalki Koechlin welcomed her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7, 2020 via water delivery process. The couple named their daughter, Sappho. Kalki Koechlin shared an adorable picture of her cute daughter Sappho. The picture showed the little munchkin sitting on her lap with a bowl of salad in front of them.

She wrote: “Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob @guyhershberg.”

Industry friends of Kalki showered love on the picture. Actor Dia Mirza and director Zoya Akhtar dropped emojis, while Richa Chadha wrote: “Sapho” followed by red heart emoji. Actor Sayani Gupta wrote “Olllleeeeeeee” with a bunch of red star eyes laughing face emoji.

After child’s birth, Kalki thanked her doctor for not giving up on her even after a 17-hour-long labour.

“So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!” Kalki had captioned photos with Sappho and the doctors.

Announcing her baby’s birth, she wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

“And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. ‘Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves.’ ~Sappho~ circa 600BC,” she added.