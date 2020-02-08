Kalki Koechlin, boyfriend Guy Hershberg blessed with a baby girl





Kalki Koechlin turns mother. The actress welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The baby was born on Friday (February 7) night through the water birthing method. Throughout the pregnancy, the ‘Dev D’ actress has updated her fans with her pregnancy journey, shared her feelings, and flaunted her baby bump pictures.

Earlier, Kalki revealed in an interview that it is an unplanned pregnancy and she had no plan to marry Guy anytime soon.

“This pregnancy was unexpected. We thought we would have a child in around two years but since it happened earlier, we don’t want that to be the pressure to get married. When we feel the time is right, we will decide. Marriage for me is only for practical purposes like in terms of registering it for the sake of the child, for the schooling. I’m not too keen on it from a religious perspective. Neither of our families are pressurising us,” she said.

Revealing her pregnancy, Kalki said that she is already feeling the change in her and that the pregnancy has made her more patient.

"I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward," she said.

The 35-year-old further revealed that she planned to give birth to her baby via water delivery. Preparing for her water delivery, Kalki Koechlin has already started preparing for it. Kalki is now spending time listening to Guy's music - who is a pianist, going for walks with him and doing yoga. She has also reduced the use of mobile phones.

Congrats to Kalki and Guy!