‘Kala Sona’ producer Harish Shah dies of throat cancer at 76





Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah passed away due to throat cancer. He was 76 and battling cancer for 10 years.

His brother Vinod Shah confirmed of Harish’s demise to Indianexpress.com. Vinod told indianexpress.com, “Harish was battling throat cancer for ten years. He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. His funeral will take place today around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites.”

Harish Shah started his Bollywood journey by producing Rajesj Khanna starrer Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972). He then bankrolled Kala Sona (1975), featuring Feroz Khan and Parveen Babi, and Ram Tere Kitne Naam (1985) starring Sanjeev Kumar and Rekha.

Harish also directed Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starrer Dhan Daulat (1980), Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha starrer Zalzala (1988) and Ab Insaf Hoga (1995), starring Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty.

The last film produced by Harish Shah was Sunny Deol starrer Jaal the Trap (2003). He recently made a short film on cancer titled, Why Me.