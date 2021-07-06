Kajol’s sister Tanishaa reveals freezing her eggs at 39
Kajol’s younger sister and actress Tanishaa Mukherj has revealed about freezing her eggs at 39.
Tanishaa, who is gearing up for the release of her short film titled Life is short opened up, “I wanted to freeze my eggs at the age of 33! At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly okay to not have children.”
“Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you. Back in the days, my grandmother and women those days didn’t define themselves with the man. We have gone wrong somewhere in the middle. My grandmother was a strong, amazing personality, who never defined herself with a man,” she further saidTanishaa revealed that she has put a lot of weight for the procedure, “I didn’t have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39. But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure. They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs,” she said, adding that she got into a ‘hardcore regime’ after that to become fit.