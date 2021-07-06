Kajol’s sister Tanishaa reveals freezing her eggs at 39





Kajol’s younger sister and actress Tanishaa Mukherj has revealed about freezing her eggs at 39.

Tanishaa, who is gearing up for the release of her short film titled Life is short opened up, “I wanted to freeze my eggs at the age of 33! At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly okay to not have children.”

“Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you. Back in the days, my grandmother and women those days didn’t define themselves with the man. We have gone wrong somewhere in the middle. My grandmother was a strong, amazing personality, who never defined herself with a man,” she further said