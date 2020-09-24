Kajol, Tanishaa adorably wish mom Tanuja on 77th birthday





Veteran actress Tanuja turned 77 and her two actress daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa wished her mom Tanuja very adorably.

Sharing a heartfelt picture with her mom, Kajol said, “When I’m with you I’m standing with an army.” She further added, “Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that you chose me for a daughter.... always and forever. #foreveryourbaby (sic).”

Tanishaa also wished her Tanuja by sharing family picture and picture from her movies. She captioned it, “Happy birthday, my earth mother. You are mischief. You are grace. You are love. You are nature. You are soul. You are my universe. Love you mommy (sic)!”

Earlier, speaking about her mother, Kajol had said, “I remember getting slapped a lot by my mother when I was a kid. When my daughter Nysa was born, the first thing I told my mother was ‘I don’t know how you took such good care of me and brought me up so well. I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me. Now that I have become a mother myself and bringing up a child that I have understood how difficult a task this is. It is not just about giving them a bath or taking care of their daily needs, it is about the responsibility and inculcating the right values in them.”