Kajol wishes mother-in-law Veena Devgan with cute selfie





Ajay Devgn’s mother Veena Devgan turned a year older on February 19th and the actress and doting bahurani Kajol shared a lovely birthday wish for her mother-in-law.

Sharing a cute selfie with Veena Devgan, Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho. #motherbylaw #mominspirit."

Fans showed love on the post and send wishes. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji also left commnet. Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor also sent some love for the duo. Ajay's father Veeru Devgan passed away in 2019.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. The couple were blessed with two kids, Nysa and Yug.