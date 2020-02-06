Kajol, daughter Nysa make picture perfect





Kajol is clicked with her teenage daughter Nysa and the mother-daughter duo makes a really cute picture. They clicked the picture on their road trip. Both were smiling to the camera and looked adorable together.

Sharing the picture, Kaol wrote: “On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby .... #sunshinyday #daughterlove”.

Nysa looked pretty in a simple blue jeans and yellow top sans makeup-free and sitting by her mother’s side in a car.

Nysa, who is pursing higher education aboard is often trolled.

Now, months after this incident, Ajay talked with the Hindustan Times and has shared that the kids shouldn't pay the price for their parents being famous. The doting father was quoted as saying, “She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that.”

Lately, in an interaction with IANS, Ajay Devgn had opened up about his daughter Nysa getting trolled on social media. Ajay was quoted as saying, “Judge me but don't judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children”.

The ‘Tanhaji’ actor had further went on to add, "Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling.” And when he was further probed to reveal how Nysa reacts to such trolls, Ajay had shared, "She used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what." Further sharing a top to tackle troll, he retorted, “Avoid it. If you will react, they will react more, and this will continue. So better to stop fighting against trollers.”