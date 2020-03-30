Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine, Ajay clarifies amid Covid-19 lockdown





Ajay Devgn totally rubbhished the rumour of Kajol and Nysa’s ill health amid coronavirus lockdown. The ‘Tanhaji’ actor took to Twitter to share the news of their well-being.

“Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless,” he wrote.

Newstrack report claimed that Nysa tested coronavirus positive after returning from Singapore and she was rushed to the hospital by Kajol. The actor claimed that there is absolutely no truth in the news.

Currently, Ajay, Kajol, Nysa and Yug are in self-isolation in their house and Kajol shared a glimpse from her life in quarantine. Sharing a stunning selfie on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Day 9 of quarantine and it’s a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make u feel! #lipit #smilemore #takeadeepbreath #shakeitup.”

On the work front, the shooting of Ajay’s new film Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ has come to a halt due to Covid-19.

The makers of Sooryavanshi announced in a statement, “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the Covid-19 (coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this…”