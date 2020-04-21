Kajol, Ajay wish daughter Nysa on 17th birthday





Star couple and doting parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn wished their loving daughter Nysa on her 17th birthday. Sharing an adorable picture with Nysa, Ajay wrote, “Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol,”

Ajay’s fans also wished Nysa on her birthday. “Hi sir i m frm kashmir wishing ur daughter many many happy returns of the day and God bless her,” wrote one. “Many many happy birthday dear,god bless the cute princess, n many many congratulations to devgan family,” wrote another.

Kajol also wished her daughter by sharing a throwback childhood picture of Nysa, she wrote, “Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! #allgrownup #lovemybabygurl”

Nysa is pursing higher studies in Singapore and ahead of lockdown, she flown to India.