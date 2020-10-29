Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding festivities begin, shares mehendi pic





Southern sensation, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai and her wedding festivities already kick-started. Kajal has applied mehendi in her hands and she shared the pictures. Kajal looked visisbly happy as she flaunted her mehendi. she looked beautiful in a simple printed green salwar kameez.

Her groom Gautam Kitchlu also shared picture as the wedding festivities started. He captioned a picture# A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched

In October first week, Kajal announced her wedding to Gautam by sharing a post, she wrote on social media, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)."