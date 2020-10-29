Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding festivities begin, shares mehendi pic

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 29th October 2020,00:10


Southern sensation, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai and her wedding festivities already kick-started. Kajal has applied mehendi in her hands and she shared the pictures. Kajal looked visisbly happy as she flaunted her mehendi. she looked beautiful in a simple printed green salwar kameez.

Her groom Gautam Kitchlu also shared picture as the wedding festivities started. He captioned a picture# A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched

In October first week, Kajal announced her wedding to Gautam by sharing a post, she wrote on social media, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)."


