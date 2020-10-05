Kajal Aggarwal to marry businessman Gautam Kitchlu?





According to the latest grapevine, southern sensation Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu soon. The parents of the 35-year-old actress wants her to settle down soon. For the last few months, they are in hunt of a perfect guy and finally they found a perfect match for their daughter.

Kajal along with her parents also made round of temples and offered prayers to God for a perfect guy. However, no official announcement of Kajal and Gautam’s marriage were made so far.

It is also reported that Kajal Aggarwal had a secret engagement with Gautam Kitchlu and the wedding is expected to take place soon.

It will be an intimate affair and will be arranged by Kajal’s parents – her father Vinay Aggarwal, who is a textile businessman and her mother Suman Aggarwal. The wedding will be a two-day affair and is expected to be held at a five-star hotel close to the ‘Singham’ actress home in Churchgate, Mumbai. Kajal’s husband-to-be Gautam is a founder of Discern Living. His Instagram profile's bio read, "Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast."

Congrats to Kajal on her impending wedding.