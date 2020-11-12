Kajal Aggarwal shares underwater room pic from Maldives honeymoon





Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu and the newly married actress has been sharing breath-taking honeymoon pictures from Maldives. The latest pictures shared by Kajal Aggarwal is of the underwater room.

Kajal shared a series of pictures. She captioned a loved-up picture with Gautam, “Waking up to fish.” Her second post reads, “Am I looking at the fish or are the fish looking at me?” The third picture showed the couple sitting on a bed, which gives us the glimpse of entire look of the suite.

The southern sensation married the entrepreneur at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Post wedding, Kajal changed her named to ‘Kajal Kitchlu’.













