Kajal Aggarwal marries Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai





Kajal Aggarwal gets married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu at a star hotel in Mumbai on Friday in the presence of close family members and friends. The actress looked radiant in a red embroidered lehenga. She is decked with heavy kundan neck piece and maang tika. While Gautham donned a cream sherwani and golden turban matching with his bride.

The couple wedded according to the traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style, as Kajal is a Punjabi and Gautam a Kashmiri. “We did not follow any specific wedding theme, but we wanted to incorporate elements of both Punjabi and Kashmiri cultures in this traditional wedding,” informed the bride’s sister Nisha.

Sharing details of the wedding, Nisha said “The pre-wedding celebrations — mehendi, haldi and chooda ceremonies — complete with dance, masti and laughter, were a family affair, with only close relatives present. But there were quite a few guests at the wedding. It was indeed a special moment for the entire family. My father and mother were beaming.”

“Guests, friends and relatives made speeches wishing the newlyweds. They all danced to several tunes and had a blast on the floor,” reported Nisha. who attended the wedding was tested for COVID-19. “It was a happy occasion and we wanted to make it a safe one too,” said Nisha.

Everyone who attended the wedding undergone COVID-19 test. “It was a happy occasion and we wanted to make it a safe one too,” said Nisha.