Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous as she celebrates first Haryali Teej after wedding





Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated first Haryali Teej after her wedding to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. She looks gorgeous in a green outfit.

She decked her hands with mehendi. she celebrated the festival with her close friends and family. She posed with her mother Vinay Aggarwal.

On October 30, 2020, Kajal tied the knot with her friends and soulmate Gautam Kitchlu.

“And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug,” she wrote while sharing the first pic with Gautam.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal wrapped up the shooting of ‘Uma’.

Sharing her experience on the film, the actress said, “I’ve had a fabulous experience working on Uma. My director Tathagata Singha, producer Avishek Ghosh, all the artists and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and Uma is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I’m very excited about and will always cherish”.

She also has movies like Hey Sinamika, Indian 2 and Acharya in her kitty.