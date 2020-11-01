Kajal Aggarwal glitters in golden outfit at her wedding reception





Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on Friday according to Punjabi and Kashmiri rituals. Due to coronavirus pandemic, only handful of close family members and friends were present.

The actress shimmers in golden outfit teamed with chooda and vermillion. She middle-parted her sleek and straight hair.

While Gautam looked dapper in black suit. Kajal is seen with wineglass in her hand. The newly married couple looked too much in love.

On Saturday, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her intimate wedding.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched”

Though Kajal is a Punjabi, she has earned her fame and name by working in southern industry. She has also included the Telugu ceremony called Jeelakarra Bellam in the wedding.

Explaining the significance of the ceremony, Kajal said, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam ?????????????? – a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times,” the 35-year-old actor wrote.

Here's wishing Kajal and Gautam a happy married life forever and ever!