Kajal Aggarwal gets cosy with hubby Gautam Kitchlu in showy mountains





Newly married southern sensation Kajal Aggarwal, who is married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu is enjoying every bit of her married life.

The duo went for Himalayan trek and shared some lovey-dovey pictures from their trek. The duo donned black ensembles. Along with the pictures, Kajal wrote, "#Throwback to Starting the year with an intense trek in the Himalayas." Their chemistry is unmissable.

On New Year, Kajal shared a long note,

Sharing a lovely picture with Gautan, the actress wrote, Reflecting on the year gone by...



Yes, it’s been difficult for all of us sitting at home and being uncertain about what the future holds for us and our loved ones, but its the many blessings we must remember to be grateful for and I wanted to share what I’m grateful for.



I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to turn inwards and focus on my spiritual growth. This tremendous learning has given me the ability to deal with uncertainty better in these unprecedented times. I am grateful for all of the wonderful people who entered my life and led me on this path and supported my journey.



I’m grateful for the honour @madametussauds bestowed upon me, all the love showered upon me by you- my extended family.



Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’

cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!



Grateful to resume work, taking a new leap into new ventures- @okie.gaming and @discernliving ‘s #Kitched - a labour of love taking shape and form is an indescribable feeling.



Grateful for a new lease of life after a very threatening accident.



MOST IMPORTANTLY, I’m grateful for the health of family and friends, feel deeply for those who have experienced the pain of loss over near and dear ones, and look at 2021 with renewed hope that the deeper meaning that we have found in 2020 will help us be better, kinder people from here on. ?????????????? #HappyNewYear #2021 wish everyone a year full of happiness, health and peace !

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October 39th, 2020 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on October 30th in the presence of close family members and friends. The actress looked radiant in a red embroidered lehenga. She is decked with heavy kundan neck piece and maang tika. While Gautham donned a cream sherwani and golden turban matching with his bride.

The couple wedded according to the traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style, as Kajal is a Punjabi and Gautam a Kashmiri. “We did not follow any specific wedding theme, but we wanted to incorporate elements of both Punjabi and Kashmiri cultures in this traditional wedding,” informed the bride’s sister Nisha.

After wedding, the married couple flew off to Maldives for honeymoon. The actress shared many stunning honeymoon pictures on her Instagram account.









