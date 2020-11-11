Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu's honeymoon pics are breath-taking





Newly married Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu took off to Maldives for honeymoon and the actress shared some stunning honeymoon pictures.

"My heart feels so happy and free, every time I visit this beautiful country!" Kajal captioned one set of pictures while sharing another, she wrote: "Tranquillity in paradise." Her mushy caption for a picture with Gautam read: "Partner in everything."

Kajal also shared a yoga pose picture, she wrote: "In a desperate attempt to resume routine." In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen holding her hubby’s hand.

Earlier while interacting with Vogue India, Kajal shared Gautam and her love story by stating, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives."

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai according to Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions. Post the wedding, they had a lavish wedding reception.

Kajal Aggarwal penned a beautiful note for her husband after the nuptial, She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal also observed Karwa Chauth for her husband Gautam Kitchlu.







