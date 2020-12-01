Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu celebrate one month of marriage





Newly wedded couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu completed one month of wedding. Kajal marked the special day by sharing adorable images. The southern sensation shared three images and all the three are from their wedding reception.

The ‘Singham’ actress captioned the first image: "Husband." The second picture reads, "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments,"

Kajal captioned the third picture from their wedding reception "Here's to laughter, love and all things nice”.

Kajal Aggarwal gets married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on October 30th in the presence of close family members and friends. The actress looked radiant in a red embroidered lehenga. She is decked with heavy kundan neck piece and maang tika. While Gautham donned a cream sherwani and golden turban matching with his bride.

The couple wedded according to the traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style, as Kajal is a Punjabi and Gautam a Kashmiri. “We did not follow any specific wedding theme, but we wanted to incorporate elements of both Punjabi and Kashmiri cultures in this traditional wedding,” informed the bride’s sister Nisha.

After wedding, the married couple flew off to Maldives for honeymoon. The actress shared many stunning honeymoon pictures on her Instagram account.