Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu engagement picture revealed





Southern sensation Kajal Aggarwal is all set to walk down the aisle with finace Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th and ahead of their intimate wedding, Gautam shared their engagement picture.

In the monochrome picture, Kajal can be seen dressed in a lehenga with a statement neckpiece while Gautam was dressed in a simple kurta. The couple flaunted million-dollar smile. It is reported that the engagement took place in August at Kajalâ€™s residence.

Gautam shared the picture with an emoji. Reacting to the picture, Kajal dropped a heart emoji. She also wrote, "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce"

Kajal and Gautam will tie the knot on 30th October. The actress earlier announced her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most â€“ entertaining my audience â€“ now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

According to a report in TOI, "The wedding and all the ceremonies associated with the big event will be a very, very intimate one. Both Kajal and Gautam want this to be an intimate affair and have restricted guests to just close family and friends. In fact, the grand wedding and other ceremonies will take place at her tastefully done Marine Drive home. Both of them are very careful about not putting any of their near and dear ones at risk during the pandemic."