Kajal Aggarwal wishes mom-in-law Dheera Kitchlu on her birthday

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 15th December 2020,06:12


Newly married Kajal Agarwal shared various heartfelt pictures from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu to wish her mother-in-law Dheera Kitchlu on her birthday.

Sharing the unseen pictures from her wedding, Kajal wrote, “I couldn’t be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom! @dheerakitchlu.”

The first picture is from her wedding in which she is seen kissing her mom-in-law's hand. The second is also from the wedding where Kajal shares a warm hug with her. The third showed her posing adorably with Dheera Kitchlu while the fourth one is a group picture from the wedding.

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal also wished Dheera Kitchlu “Happiest bday Dheera Aunty.”

Kajal’s husband, Gautam also shared a series of pictures with his mom on his Instagram and wrote, “I am who I am because of you. Happy birthday Mom! #happybirthday.” In the pictures, the mother-son duo can be seen sharing a laugh.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30. After wedding, they newly married headed to Maldives for honeymoon.


