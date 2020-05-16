‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ actor Sachin Kumar passes away, celebs mourn





Sachin Kumar of ‘Kahani Khar Khar Kii’ fame died of heart attack of Friday. His sudden demise has shook the television industry and celebrities took to their social media handle to express their shock and condolence.

Actor Vikas Sethi shared his fond memories of the actor, "We have never acted together but I have known him for such a long time. Sachin used to be in every get together at home, we used to hang out together. We've known each other for the last two decades and we have had so many memories together. We partied, we laughed, we had some great moments. Sachin was a great dancer, he actually mastered the steps of Prabhudeva’s cult song Muqabila and he used to teach us as well. My mind is filled with so many thoughts right now. This news is probably one of the most devastating of 2020. I am at a loss for words. My heart is broken, shattered, with this news."

TV actor Chetan Hansraj said: "He was a very fun-loving person have worked with him he used to always smile was joyful full of life I had done the first show with him. It is very heartbreaking, very shocking today he is not there with us he was an amazing guy to work with."

Actor-filmmaker Deepak Tijori recalled his meeting with Sachin years back. He said: "I met him years back when he started he is Akki's (Akshay Kumar) cousin brother he told me he was a sweet fun loving guy he was doing well. I was very happy to see him grow. He was so fit, people should really find out how young people die at such a young age. He was a very energetic person. We have lost someone with so much good potential. I pray his family gets the strength to face such difficult times."

Actor Manav Gohil said: "It is unfortunate for the television fraternity. It is a loss, really very sad to hear this. Certainly, it was not the age for someone to pass away like this. I pray for his family for this loss as it is too sad to hear something like this, especially in this current situation that we are facing.

Actor Syed Zulfi wrote, "Miss you brother Sachin rest in peace gone to soon. (sic)."

Rakesh Paul paid his last respects and wrote, "Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar May you be in eternal peace bro. (sic)."

Writer Salil Sand shared Sachin's picture on Instagram and wrote, “We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar. (sic)."