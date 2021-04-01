Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus passes away in Canada





Late actor Kader Khan’s eldest son Abdul Quddus passed away in Canada. The cause of his death is not yet known. He breathed his last in Canada on April 1st, Thursday. Abdul was Kader Khan’s son from his first wife and working as a security officer at an airport in Canada.

Kader Khan breathed his last three years ago in December 2018 at 81 due to prolonged illness. He also died in Canada and his last rites were performed in Toronto.

Late Kader Khan is survived by his wife Hajra, and two sons Sarfaraz and Shahnawaaz.