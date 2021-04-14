Kabir Bedi opens up about son Siddharth’s suicide





Veteran actor Kabir Bedi opens his heart out about late son Siddharth Bedi, who committed suicide in 1997, at the age of 25. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

At the launch of his book name ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor’, he said that the wounds heal, but the scars will always remain.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Siddharth was a very brilliant young man… He was exceptional in his abilities, and then suddenly, one day, he couldn’t think. We tried so hard to first figure out what was wrong, and for three years, we battled these unknown ghosts, and eventually he had this extremely violent breakout in the streets of Montreal, and it took eight policemen to nail him down. And then, the doctors in Montreal finally diagnosed him as schizophrenic.”

The family tried their best to save Siddharth but at the end ‘he chose to go’. Kabir was quoted as saying, “I lost, he chose to go.’

Siddharth’s sister and actress Pooja Bedi had also written about her brother in her blog. She wrote, “I miss my brother Siddharth deeply. We were inseparable as kids. Same school, same friends, same room. We travelled together, fought, laughed and loved each other madly. His being diagnosed with schizophrenia and his suicide in 1997 left my life changed forever. He was a, sensitive, caring, gentle and witty person. He was amazingly bright too, and had graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with Honours. The void of his death and subsequently my mother’s death in 1998 is something I can never fill.”