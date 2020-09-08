#JusticeForRhea: Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Farhan, Anurag support Rhea





The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. After the arrest, the 28-year-old actress was taken to Sion hospital for a medical test. At around 7:30 pm yesterday, NCB produced Chakraborty before a magistrate court via video conferencing but her bail plea was rejected.

Indrajit Chakraborty took to Twitter to express his disappointment and anger over her daughter’s arrest. In a reaction to a follower’s tweet, he said, “No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die.”

Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty run a movement #JusticeForRhea. He also shared a quote on Twitter, which was soon shared by several of Bollywood celebrities as they came out in support of Rhea. He wrote, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy. Me and you.. #JusticeForRhea.”

Many Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza and many more have come out in her support.



Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta and others extend their support for Rhea.