Juhi Chawla’s son donates Rs 28,000 to Australian bushfire relief





Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla’s son Arjun has donated Rs 28,000 that he has saved from his pocket money to Australian bushfire relief fund.

According to reports, bushfires in Australia have killed over 25 people, destroyed Australia’s wildlife and expected to damage multiple billions of dollars.

Talking about her son’s gesture, Juhi said, “I recall he had mentioned to me that 500 million animals have been killed in the Australian bushfires and he asked me ‘what are you doing about it?’ I said I’m helping plant trees in our country in the Cauvery Calling project.”

“That was it. A day later he said ‘I’ve sent 300 pounds from my pocket money. I hope it goes to the right place’. I am really happy and grateful to God. I feel so good knowing his heart is in the right place,” she added.

Juhi and Jay Mehta's son Arjun is currently studying in a boarding school in the UK.