Juhi Chawla’s diamond earring goes missing at the Mumbai airport





Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has released a statement in which she announced that she has lost her favourite diamond earring at the Mumbai airport. She asked for help to find her favourite earring. The actress has been wearing it for the past 15 years. She asked if anybody finds it, then he or she would handover it to the police and she also announced a reward for the kind-hearted.

Ending it on a hopeful note, thanking everyone in advance, her note read, “This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I’ll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you”. “This is the matching piece, I’ve worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you.”

In her tweet, she shared a snapshot of the matching earring.