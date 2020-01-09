Juhi Chawla supports CAA, praises PM Modi





If Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and few more protested against CAA and NRC then there are celebrities who favoured Prime minister Narendra Modiâ€™s biggest move and spoke high in praise of PM Modi and landed their support to CAA. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is one such celebrity who showered praise on Modi at CAA support meet in Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.

Speaking at a function organised by the BJP at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak, Chawla said that people should be educated on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizenship (NRC) as well as protest against the woman who displayed a banner which read 'Free Kashmirâ€™ at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.

Praising Modi, Chawla asked if there was anyone among them who has not taken a single leave in the last five years. The audience chanted Modi, Modi, Chawla said, "There is only one person who has not taken a leave in the last five years, not a single day off. That is our PM Narendra Modi. He thinks (about the people) round the clock. Do we think in this way?"

She said Modi knows what to do for the country. "I am not here to speak about any particular party or politics but I will be speaking about a single person, Narendra Modi who only thinks about what is beneficial to the country."

Chawla also appealed to the people to continue maintaining the countryâ€™s unity. "Do we break our joint family if there are differences? No. We talk to each other. Whatever is happening in the country one needs to understand it first and then speak about it. India is the largest democracy in the world and it is not only the governmentâ€™s responsibility to bind us together but also our own responsibility to stick with one another in times of need," she said.

The actor said it is sad that people talk about division more than unity.

"Everyone is quick to talk about dividing. Why don't we talk about uniting? Why does everyone say 'what is the government doing, why is it doing this?' but I say if you point one finger there then three fingers are at you. What are we doing? Let's be calm, understand the situation," she added.