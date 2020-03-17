Juhi Chawla reveals why she kept her wedding to Jay Mehta a secret





Juhi Chawla married businessman Jay Mehta at the peak of her career and in order to save her career, she has kept her wedding to Jay under the wraps. The actress said, "That time you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway.”

In 1996, she secretly tied the knot with Jay and the couple is blessed with two children, Janhavi (19) and Arjun (16).

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand,the actress spilled the beans how she met Jay and how their love story started. Juhi said that she first met Jay when she did not join movies. It was brief meeting though a mutual friend. Soon after, they lost touch but reconnected at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend.

In 1998, when she was shooting for ‘Duplicate’, she got the bad news of her mother Mona Chawla’s demise in an accident. Juhi was heartbroken. Jay also going through an emotional turmoil at the same time as his first wife Sujata Birla died in a plane crash in 1990.

"That was a very difficult time for me, because I felt I was going to lose everything I loved," the actress said.

“From then on, everywhere I went, he turned up. Everywhere I looked, he was there with flowers and notes and gifts. Every day! On my birthday, I remember he sent me a truckload of red roses. I was like, ‘What do you do with a truckload of flowers?’ He really did all he could. After a year, he proposed,” Juhi recalled.