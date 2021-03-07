JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi to marry director Binoy Gandhi today





Filmmaker JP Duttaâ€™s daughter Nidhi Dutta will tie the knot with director Bonoy Gandhi today. The wedding will be held in Rambagh Palace, Jaipur. The guest list includes Sunil Shetty, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Grabiella, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Lisa Mishra and many more.

Mother of the bride Bindiya Goswami told IANS: "I'm very excited about Nidhi's marriage. It's happening at a palace, which was her dream since childhood. She was clear even at that age that she wanted to get married in a palace. She is my princess and granting her that wish and to the man of her dreams is like a double dhamaka."

The Dutta family is taking all the precautions to prevent from Covid-19 and the wedding is taking place by maintaining all the Covid-19 protocols.

"We have taken precautions from Mumbai. The hotels also wanted Covid tests done, so we did that at the airports. We've got to be careful and we're taking precautions with the hotel, the staff and everybody else. Everyone in the staff is Covid-tested. If anybody comes from outside, they are made to take the antigen test. So, yes we are being careful," said Goswami, who is still recalled for her role opposite Amol Palekar in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic comedy hit, "Gol Maal".

"All our friends and family have got themselves tested, including those travelling from abroad. We have set up a room in the hotel where the family and friends travelling back to Mumbai would be tested for Covid. So we are taking all the precautions," she added.

The guests are being greeted in a traditional Rajasthani style, with teeka and garland of flowers. Folk musicians add the musical touch.

Nidhiâ€™s mendi ceremony was held last year and it was attended by Sara Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh graced the event. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim was also spotted. Dipika was seen in a blue suit while Shoaib turned up in a white kurta-pyjama. Abhishek Bachchan, Anu Malik and his wife were among others to attend Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhiâ€™s engagement.