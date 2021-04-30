Journalist Rohit Sardana passes away; Anupam Kher, Kangana, Urmila mourn





Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 41 and was earlier associated with Zee News for 13 years. His demise has not only moved the media industry but Bollywood celebrities are also deeply hurt with his sudden untimely demise. Rohit also tested positive for Covid-19 and was recovering well but on Thursday night, he suffered heart attack and passed away.

Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Raj Babbar among others to moured the death of Rohit Sardana.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Heard the news of the death of my friend and the courageous and fearless news anchor #Rohit_Saradana of Hindi News world," he wrote.

"I had a long talk about a month ago. The grief of his departure has reached the depths of the soul. May the power of the family bless him. Om Shanti!," Anupam added in Hindi.

Stating that the late anchor's presence on the screen was reassuring, Babbar tweeted, "Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive and learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss."

Sardana had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 after undergoing a CT Scan. "I had got a test done a week ago after showing symptoms. The RT-PCR showed a negative result but the CT scan confirmed COVID. Condition is better than before. Take care of yourself and your family members," he had tweeted.