Johnny Lever receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 07th March 2021,02:03


Veteran actor and noted comedian Johnny Lever received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The picture of Johnny taking the jab is doing the round on net.

ANI Tweeted#Actor Johnny Lever received COVID-19 vaccine at BKC Jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra earlier today. The photo showed Johnny wearing a red tee and showing thumps-up while a nurse is injecting him. There was a big smile of the comedianâ€™s face.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan, Hema Malini, Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan, Satish Shah, Kamal Haasan took the vaccination shots.


