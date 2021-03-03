John Abrahm poses nude in his vanity van





Bollywood hunk John Abraham shared a picture of himself in which he is seen in bare body just covering his private parts with a white pillow. The picture was clicked in his vanity van. Jon flaunted his muscular boy and cute, dimpled smile in the picture.

John captioned the image, “Waiting for wardrobe :).”

The actor’s fans however, can’t sit calm after the nude picture of their favourite star went viral. They started asking various questions. Messages like “Tch tch not this early in the morning," and "Bhai kapde" were being post.

A few users even wanted to know who clicked the picture in the first place.

This is not the first time, John Abraham hit the headlines for his nudity. In the past also, the ‘Satyamev Jayate’ actor was in trouble for nude picture. Once, John revealed in an interview that he sleeps naked.

Earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, when asked about his fitness regime, John had said, "I am an outdoor person. I enjoy simple things like rock climbing, lifting sandbags and flipping tyres. I paddle regularly. If I can’t go outdoors, I clock in my miles on the cycling machine at home. I cover 10 miles a day to burn around 300 to 400 calories. Average Indian men tend to ignore their legs. You’ll always see a great upper torso but weak legs. Cycling helps strengthen your entire body, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, abductors and calves. It might seem difficult to begin cycling, but once you get started, it turns into an addiction. I also make use of various apps to keep track of my heart rate, calorie intake etc. Apart from cycling, I am also into running, brisk walking and CrossFit."

On the work front, John will be next seen in ‘Satyamev Jayate 2` and ‘Attack’ and ‘Pathan’.