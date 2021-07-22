Jennifer Winget tests positive for Covid-19





Actress Jennifer Winget of ‘Beyhadh’ fame has been tested positive for ‘Covid-19’. On Thursday, she informed that she contracted the virus and is under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram and informed her fans that she is asymptomatic and feeling “absolutely fine.”

“Down but not out… Yes, it’s true. Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So, to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be,” Winget wrote.

Jennifer Winget also thanked her well wishers for their constant love and support.

“Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go.

“Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid ain’t got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know,” she wrote.

On the work front, Jennifer made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji series, CodeM in 2020.