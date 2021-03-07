Jeetendra, wife Shobha Kapoor receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife Shobha Kapoor received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Their actor son Tusshar Kapoor, shared a photo of his parents on his Instagram profile. The actor captioned the photo, “#atlast #vaccinated #gocoronago #gogetvaccination #DrPai #covishield????.”

Apart from them, Kamal Haasan, Johnny Lever, Hema Malini, Satish Shah, Saif Ali Khan also received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Kamal Haasan had tweeted, “Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready (sic).”