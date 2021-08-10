Jee Le Zaara: Farhan Akhtar to direct Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif





Actor-composer-director Farhan Akhtar will again don the director hat. He has signed three leading actors of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif for a road trip film. So fasten your seat belt with get ready for their excitement trip.

After ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani again collaborate for this road trip with girls.

Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti penned the script while Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar will bank-rolled the movie.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. "

Priyanka shared the news by sharing a picture of the trio and wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!

Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!

And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies."

The film will go on floors in 2022 and will be releasing in 2023.