‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’: Shalini Pandey to debut opposite Ranveer Singh





‘Arjun Reddy’ actress Shalini Pandey has been confirmed for Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Shalini said that she is fortunate to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Shalini said about her debut, “I’ve been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I’m incredibly thankful for it. I’m also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors. I’m thrilled about being paired opposite him and this inspires me to prepare myself thoroughly to deliver the best.”

Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma opened up about casting Shalini Pandey in the film. “Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence, and we have real confidence in backing her talent. She’s really going to catch your attention in Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” Maneesh said in a statement.

Recently, the first look of Ranveer Singh from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ was released today and the actor surprises one and all with his Gujarati avatar. The ‘Ram Leela’ actor seems to shed few kilos for his role and he looks different. The poster showed him dressed simply in an orange and black tee with grey pant and few ladies covering their face with veil standing behind him.

When Ranveer Singh was asked about his role, he said, “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

The actor says 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' allows him to try different and challenging role, he said, “deconstructing myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before”.

The film is set in Gujarat and the miracle script is written and directed by debutante Divyang Thakkar. “Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time,” says Ranveer.