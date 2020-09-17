Jaya Prada takes a dig at Jaya Bachchan





Actor turned politician Jaya Prada took a dig at Jaya Bachchan over the latter’s speech on Bollywood drug issue. On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan gave a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to insult the film industry.

Jaya Bachchan had expressed her displeasure at Ravi’s comments about drugs being consumed in the film industry.

Supporting Ravi Kishan, Jaya Prada said, “I completely support Ravi Kishan ji’s remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking, addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue.”

Taking a dig at Jaya Bachchan, Jaya Prada further said, "Why is Jaya ji taking this issue so personally? She should be speaking about saving the youth so that another case like Sushant's does not take place. He has left us and the whole country wants justice for him."

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

Bachchan had also expressed shock at Ravi Kishan’s remarks on Monday. “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame,” she had said.

Ravi responded to her comments. ANI quoted him as saying, “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji and I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry.” The Bhojpuri actor had alleged that drugs are being smuggled into India by Pakistan and China, in a ploy to corrupt the youth.

Bollywood personalities like Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, and others supported Jaya Bachchan's statement.