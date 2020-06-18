Jaya Bhattacharya refutes death hoax





Actor Jaya Bhattacharya has been a victim of death hoax. On Wednesday, when Jaya took to Instagram to share that a team member of ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ named Irfan, died due to Covid-19 complications, a follower posted "Rest In Peace" with her photo. The actress, however, refuted the death hoax.

She wrote, "Thank you for making me more famous, but aisa fame kiss kaam ka?”.

Paying condolence to Irfan, Jaya wrote, “#thapkipyaarki team...The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more (sic).”

She added, “Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like shit right now (sic).”