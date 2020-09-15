Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut, refutes ‘Drugs in Bollywood’ claims





Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lashes out at BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his "drug addiction is in the film industry too" statement.

Ravi Kishan in parliament commented about drug addiction in Bollywood, saying the film industry was being "flogged by social media and the government's non-support".

"Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," Ms Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party member, said in Rajya Sabha, referring to Ravi Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha.

Ravi Kishan alleged that many Bollywood celebrities are addicted to drugs.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries," Ravi Kishan said in Lok Sabha on Day One of parliament's monsoon session, referring to the ongoing Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Jaya Bachchan, 72 claimed that the issue of dugs addiction in Bollywood are popularized to divert attention from the state of the economy and unemployment. "The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support. But people who have made their name in this film industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree," she said.

The 72-year-old actor turned politician was favoured by a large section of social media users, including Taapsee Pannu. "Yet again a woman from the industry spoke up," Ms Pannu tweeted.