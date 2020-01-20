Video: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda breaks down at Ritu Nanda’s prayer meet





Ritu Nanda’s prayer meet was attended by the entire Kapoor clad including close friends and relatives.

A video shared by Delhi-based singer Ankit Batra on his YouTube channel, showed him singing the melancholy rendition of Raj Kapoor's song ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahaan’ from ‘Mera Naam Joker’ and filled the atmosphere with emotions. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the prayer meet with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan went up to the stage and mouthed few lines about Ritu Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan had written a heartfelt note on Ritu Nanda’s demise in his blog post. The note read, “An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend.. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover.. for now..!!... The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold... "..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in...”

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and wife Babita, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi, Shweta Bachchan and husband Nikhil Nanda and their children Navya and Agastya were seen at the prayer meet. Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan moved into tears when Ankit Batra rendered the song. Jaya Bachchan is seen wiping her tears.

Before that Shweta Nanda remembered her mother-in-law with a happy picture of her, daughter Navya with Ritu Nanda. She captioned it, "ill miss you dearly."