Jaya Bachchan scolds paps for clicking pics at Manish Malhotra's residence

On Monday, designer Manish Malhotra’s father Suraj Malhotra passed away and many celebrities visited Manish’s residence to pay their condolence. Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Nanda paid a late night visit to Manish’s house and the veteran actor vented her anger at the paparazzi stationed outside the designer’s house to capture the pictures of the celebrities.

After meeting Manish, when Jaya Bachchan came out with her daughter, she was heard telling the media persons: "You don't have any manners na? You don't think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it."

Saying this she left in her car with Shweta. This is not the first time Jaya vented her anger on paparazzi.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Anil Thadani, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Rohit Dhawan also visited the Malhotra residence to offer their condolences.