Jaya Bachchan, Karisma, Riddhima attend Nikhil Nanda’s birthday





Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda shares her birthday with husband Nikhil Nanda and a birth party was hosted which was attended by close family members. Jaya Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni. Pictures from the birthday celebration was on net but Shweta and their two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda were missing from the photo.

"Family bonding," reads a post which has Riddhima, Jaya Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, his sister Nitasha Nanda, Karisma, Bharat and daughter Samara.

Karisma Kapoor shared a family photo which reads, "Birthday time".

Karisma Kapoor shared a boomerang video that features her with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara, Nitasha Nanda, and the birthday boy Nikhil Nanda. The caption along read, "Famjam ?? @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man #samara."

The next picture saw Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hugging each other.

Karisma and Riddhima also posed with Nitasha Nanda.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a selfie with her daughter Samara.

Shweta and Nikhil’s daughter Navya shared an adorable birthday wish for her parents. She shared a picture of her with her mom, dad and brother Agastya in front of a table on which a birthday cake was placed and she wrote, ‘Happy Birthday mom and dad, nothing better than you.

Navya’s post has received over 37,876 likes. The post has received many loved comments from Navya’s friends and followers. Fashion Director Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote in the comments section, “Happy Birthday”. While actress Neetu Singh commented with red heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of monochrome photos with daughter Shweta. Captioning the picture Amitabh wrote, “Daughters are the best..” The post has garnered over 2,59,216 likes.













