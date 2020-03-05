Jaya Bachchan as Swami Vivekananda, shares by Amitabh Bachchan





On Thursday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan from her unreleased movie, ‘Dagtar Babu’ in which Jaya was dressed as Swami Vivekananda.

"Jaya .. in film Dagtar Babu in Bengali playing Vivekananda .. film could not be completed," Big B captioned the image.

Fans reacted to the convincing image of Jaya as Swami Vivekananda.

Reacting to the picture, a user commented: "incredible."

Another one wrote: "Beautiful."

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Shot across the world including places like Bulgaria, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Manali, the fantasy drama is slated to release on December 4, 2020.